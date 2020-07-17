1/
Patricia Ann Newton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Newton, 79, of Louisville, died on Monday, July 13, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Margaret Bell Newton.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Cundiff.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Monday, July 20, at Fern Creek Baptist Church with burial in Mount Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington and after 10 a.m. on Monday at the church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved