Patricia Ann Newton, 79, of Louisville, died on Monday, July 13, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Margaret Bell Newton.

She is survived by her son, Jeff Cundiff.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Monday, July 20, at Fern Creek Baptist Church with burial in Mount Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington and after 10 a.m. on Monday at the church.



