Patricia 'Pat' Mae Cruise, 78, of Mount Washington, passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, with her family by her side.
Pat was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mount Washington and was a retired employee of General Electric. She enjoyed going to the track to watch harness racing. She also enjoyed her rose garden and time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Minnie Hayden; her children, April, Catherine and Rusty; along with a sister, Juanita; and brother, Bob.
Pat is survived by her loving husband, James 'Jimmy' Cruise; her son, Rick (Jody) Zabel of Mount Washington; her stepchildren, Christy (Mark) Rogers of Mount Washington and Mike Cruise of Brooks; her sister, Charlene Sanders of Mount Washington; along with 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on South Preston Highway in Shepherdsville. Bro. Carl Thomas will officiate. Visitation after 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 1, 2020