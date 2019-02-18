Patricia Rose Dragoo, 66, of Lebanon Junction, died on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Paul and Mary Lorine Cartwright Dragoo.
She is survived by her brother, William Thomas Dragoo; two sisters, Linda Kay Cothern and Bonnie Bernice Richards.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, at Faith Assembly of God Church with cremation to follow. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. on Friday at the church. Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction will be in charge of arrangements.
Kappel Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
Published in The Pioneer News on Feb. 20, 2019