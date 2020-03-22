Patrick Gordon Sweat, 62, of Louisville, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Sweat; grandparents, Daniel and Lula Belle Sweat and George and Edith Tinnell; a nephew, Matthew Willis; and stepbrother, Wendell Masden.
He is survived by his sons, Scott (Kristen) Sweat and Chris (Lindsey) Sweat; mother and stepfather, Yvonne 'Bonnie' and Kenneth Masden; brother, Steve (Susan) Sweat; sister, Cheryl (Steve) Willis; stepsisters, Sally Bradley and Tina Thomas; and four grandchildren.
Funeral services and burial were private. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 25, 2020