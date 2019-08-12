Patsy Sue Brown, 72, of Shepherdsville, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Norton Audubon Hospital with her family by her side.
She was a Baptist by faith. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she enjoyed shopping, cooking, traveling and being with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Callie Ferrell; and siblings, Bobby Nofire and Earl Ferrell.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Roger Brown; her children, Terri Brown (Andrew) Clark and Mike (Shawne) Brown, both of Shepherdsville; her sister, Diana Shrum of Tahlequah, Okla.; her grandchildren, Sarah Clark, Benjamin Clark, Brandon Brown, Justin Brown, Carlisle Snellen and Landon Snellen; her best friend, Mary Ann Blanford; along with many other family members and friends.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on South Preston Highway in Shepherdsville. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Noon until 8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday.
Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com
Published in The Pioneer News on Aug. 14, 2019