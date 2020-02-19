Paul Allen Marr, 71, of Shepherdsville, died on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Margaret Marr.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Delores Marr; children, Tammy (Rick) Houchen, Paul Allen (Mary) Marr II, Carla Miller, Tommy (Donna) Sadler and Phil (Susan) Sadler; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ernie (Susie) Marr.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Monday, Feb. 24, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 10 a.m. on Monday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Feb. 24, 2020