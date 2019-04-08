Paul David Burns, 80, of Old Louisville, died on Friday, April 5, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Burns.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley A. Burns; children, Kenny (Laverne) Burns, Dianne (Larry) Newman, Jeffrey 'Jeff' Salmon and Dudley (Valerie) Salmon; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert (Pat) Burns, Julia Blanton and Richard (Karen) Burns.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, at Walnut Street Baptist Church with private burial at Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.mm. on Monday at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway and after Noon on Tuesday at the church.
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 10, 2019