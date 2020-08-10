Paul Rodman Leach, 77, of Boston, Ky., passed away at his home on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
He was a retired chemist for Proctor and Gamble, where he worked for more than 30 years. He was a member of the Heartland Dulcimer Club, the Masonic Lodge, Victory Aviation Flying Club, the Hay Loft Square Dancing Club, the Apple Siders Computer Club and the First Christian Church of Lebanon Junction.
He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Malcom and Elsie Creech Leach; sister, Ann Leach; and brothers, William and James Leach.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Chambers Leach; sons, Gordon Fernando Leach and William Henry Leach; brother, George Robert Leach; sister, Rachel Thomas; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation has been chosen with no services planned at this time. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Christian Church of Lebanon Junction or the Union Chapel Church Cemetery Fund in Highland County, Ohio.
. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction was in charge of arrangements.