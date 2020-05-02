Paul Woodford Laswell, 84, of Lebanon Junction, died on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home of Hodgeville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Anna Pearl Woods Laswell; siblings, Leo Kirkpatrick, Joe Laswell and Ruby Laswell. < br /> He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jessie Laswell; daughter, Janet (Michael) Jenkins; and a granddaughter.
Funeral services will be private with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 6, 2020