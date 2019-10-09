Pauline Crenshaw, 92, of Taylorsville, returned to the Lord on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Baptist Health.

She was the former Pauline Hardesty, a homemaker and a lifelong member of Kings Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School, worked in the nursery, Vacation Bible School and many other areas. Pauline was an avid seamstress, enjoyed painting and crafts and loved cats.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Duard Crenshaw.

She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at Kings Baptist Church with burial to follow in Mount Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington and after 9 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Memorial gifts are suggested to Kings Baptist Church.

