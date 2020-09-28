1/
Pauline Harper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline Harper, 73, of Shepherdsville, died on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Bonnie Watkins; husband, Murl Harper; six sisters; and five brothers.
She is survived by her daughters, Melissa Druin, Crystal Eggers and Paula Clemens; sisters, Clara Noe and Lou Ella Watkins; brother, Charles Watkins; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved