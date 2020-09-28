Pauline Harper, 73, of Shepherdsville, died on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Bonnie Watkins; husband, Murl Harper; six sisters; and five brothers.

She is survived by her daughters, Melissa Druin, Crystal Eggers and Paula Clemens; sisters, Clara Noe and Lou Ella Watkins; brother, Charles Watkins; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.



