Peggy Ann Nutt, 83, of Mount Washington, returned to the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Baptist Health.

She was the former Peggy Sadler, former employee of Farm Bureau, a lifelong member of Kentucky Farm Bureau and a member of the First Baptist Church of Shepherdsville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyndol Nutt; her parents, Freddie and Hazel Ashby Sadler; and a sister, Wanda June Sadler Conlin.

She is survived by her son, Todd (Lisa) Nutt; along with two grandchildren, Seth Nutt and Joshua Webb; and three great-grandchildren, Tristin and Destin Webb and Hayden Dallas Starkey.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Visitation from 3-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.



