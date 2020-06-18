Peggy Ann Nutt
Peggy Ann Nutt, 83, of Mount Washington, returned to the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Baptist Health.
She was the former Peggy Sadler, former employee of Farm Bureau, a lifelong member of Kentucky Farm Bureau and a member of the First Baptist Church of Shepherdsville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyndol Nutt; her parents, Freddie and Hazel Ashby Sadler; and a sister, Wanda June Sadler Conlin.
She is survived by her son, Todd (Lisa) Nutt; along with two grandchildren, Seth Nutt and Joshua Webb; and three great-grandchildren, Tristin and Destin Webb and Hayden Dallas Starkey.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Visitation from 3-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
