Peggy Louise Hogue

Service Information
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY
40047
(502)-538-4228
Obituary
Peggy Louise Hogue, 75, of Mount Washington, died on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Hogue.
She is survived by four sons, Les (M.J.), Jeff (Elanye), Keith (Teena) and Roger (Tanya) Hogue; brother, Gilbert (Linda) Horton; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Kings Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in The Pioneer News on Jan. 20, 2020
