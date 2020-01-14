Peggy Louise Hogue, 75, of Mount Washington, died on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Hogue.
She is survived by four sons, Les (M.J.), Jeff (Elanye), Keith (Teena) and Roger (Tanya) Hogue; brother, Gilbert (Linda) Horton; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Kings Baptist Church Cemetery.
