Penny Carol Raines Gerrard, 55, of Shepherdsville, died on Friday, June 26, 2020.

She was a graphic designer and former employee of Standard Publishing in Shepherdsville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Raines and Carolyn Williams.

She is survived by her son, Aaron Raines; daughter, Courtney (Robert Macy) Gerrard; brothers, Tony (Nancy) Raines, Harold (Melissa) Raines Jr. and Quinten (Laura) Raines.

Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements. The family chose cremation.



