Penny Carol Raines Gerrard, 55, of Shepherdsville, died on Friday, June 26, 2020.

She was a graphic designer and former employee of Standard Publishing in Shepherdsville.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Raines.

She is survived by her son, Aaron Raines; daughter, Courtney (Robert Macy) Gerrard; mother, Carolyn Williams; brothers, Tony (Nancy) Raines, Harold (Melissa) Raines Jr. and Quinten (Laura) Raines.

Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements. The family chose cremation.



