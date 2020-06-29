Penny Carol Gerrard
Penny Carol Raines Gerrard, 55, of Shepherdsville, died on Friday, June 26, 2020.
She was a graphic designer and former employee of Standard Publishing in Shepherdsville.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Raines.
She is survived by her son, Aaron Raines; daughter, Courtney (Robert Macy) Gerrard; mother, Carolyn Williams; brothers, Tony (Nancy) Raines, Harold (Melissa) Raines Jr. and Quinten (Laura) Raines.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements. The family chose cremation.

Published in The Pioneer News from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
