Phillip Larue Keith, 63, of Elizabethtown, died on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Steven and Bobbie Sue Atherton Keith; a brother, Terry Steven Keith; and grandparents, Bert and Naomi Atherton.
He is survived by two sons, Sean Keith and Scott Keith; daughter, Kasey Keith; seven grandchildren; brother, Robert Keith; and two sisters, Vicky Vaughn and Sarah Marcum.
< Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at William R. Rust Funeral Home in Hodgenville and burial in Red Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Oct. 23, 2019