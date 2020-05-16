Phillip W. Durham, 62, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Opal Scott; his dad, George Durham; his step-mother, Zella Durham; his granddaughter, Donalynn; his brother, Gary; his sister, Sherry; and his brother-in-law, Thomas Prather.
He is survived by his children, Joyce, Marie, Ladonna, Brandy, Sandra and Summer; 18 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; siblings, Rebecca Walsh, Judy (Curtis) Prather, Calvin (Ramona), Debbie (Timmy) Prather, Mark (Carla), Robert (Jodie), Connie (Tom) Robinson and Curtis Harris; and long-time caregiver, Ruby Osborne.
All services will be private and limited to the closest of family. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 22, at Mount Washington Cemetery in Campbellsville, Ky. Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 20, 2020