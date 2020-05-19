Phillip Wayne Sharp, 64, of Lebanon Junction, died on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Norton Brpwnsboro.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Sharp; father, Meade Carroll Sharp; and his grandparents, Granville and Zelda Sharp and Abraham and Mae Morgan.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha Sharp; daughters, Brandy Jo (Leo Taylor) Sharp and Savannah Leigh Sharp; brothers, Ronnie, Raymond, Doug, Kenny and Meade C. Sharp; sisters, Vivian Decker,Joanna Sharp, Elizabeth Thomas and Martha Welch; and a granddaughter.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, at his farm on 3576 Horsefly Hollow Road in Lebanon Junction with visitation at Noon.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 25, 2020