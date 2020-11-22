1/
Phillip Ziegler
Phillip Ziegler, 58, of Brooks, died on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Myrtle Ziegler; and his wife, Ronda Ziegler.
He is survived by his children, Brian Ziegler, Beth Stallard, Christ Stufflebean, Amanda Ziegler, Brandon Ziegler and Megan Ziegler; brothers, Wayne Ziegler and Darrell Ziegler; sisters, Angel Freeman and Tina Wise; step-children, Mathew, Daniel and Stephanie Cornett; ex-wife, Cheryl Ziegler; several grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Pioneer News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
