Ralph M. Dockery, 80, of Shepherdsville, died on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Lily Dockery.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Donna Dockery; son, Barry (Sandy) Dockery; daughters, Kim (Sam) Franke and Angie (Danny) Brown; brothers, James (Emma Jean) Dockery, Wendell Dockery, Charles (Evelyn) Dockery and Billy Joe (Patty) Dockery; sisters, Hazel (John) Newton and Alice (W.D.) Coy; and five grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at Noon on Monday, Nov. 16, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Mount Eden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15.



