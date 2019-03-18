Randall Coy, 56, of Shepherdsville, died on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Everett Coy; brother, Timothy Coy, Tony Scott Coy; daughters, Lisa Coy and Brandy Coy.
He is survived by his mother, Nettie (Coy) Grimsby; sons, Scott (Amanda) Coy and Richard Coy; sisters, Sandra (John) Rheum, Lorie (Bob) Jacobson and Holly (Jr.) Goff; and three grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Mount Eden Cemetery. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 20, 2019