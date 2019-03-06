Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Gene Branham. View Sign

Raymond Gene Branham, 88, of Mount Washington, returned to the Lord on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Gene was a retired employee of Armour Foods, a member of the Salt River Masonic Lodge 180 and Bethany Baptist Church.

He enjoyed woodworking, painting, fishing and playing music.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Colleen Branham.

Gene is survived by his daughter, Paula (Tim) Feather; four sons, Michael (Carla), Robin (Diann), David (Sue) and Tracy Branham; his sister-in-law, Pauline Crenshaw; along with 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at Noon on Saturday, March 9, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington. Friends may visit from Noon until 7 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday. Memorial gifts are suggested to Bethany Baptist Church or Hosparus of Louisville.

