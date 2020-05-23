Raymond Smith, 82, of Mount Washington, died on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Smith and Cecil (Jones) Smith; sisters, Priscilla Gordon and Vivian Smith; and two brothers, Brondale Smith and Ronald Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Jean (Taylor) Smith; sons, John David (Denise) Smith and James Daniel (Katina) Smith; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Ed (Janet) Smith.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

