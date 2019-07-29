Reagan Amber Pogue, 13, of Zoneton, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

She was a student at North Bullitt High, where she was also a cheerleader. She was a gymnast at Louisville Gymnastics and Bullitt County Athletics. She played on the YMCA soccer team. She attended Okolona Church of Christ and Little Flock Baptist.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Mark Pogue and William Deale; a grandmother, JoAnn Tuttle; and great-grandmothers, Bertha Peek and Jane Coats; and great-grandfather, Jack Pogue.

She is survived by her parents, Mark and Jennifer Pogue; brother, Owen Deale; sistesr, Madeline Deale and Allyson Pogue; grandparents, Shelly and Joe Dadisman and Andy and Linda Tuttle; great-grandmother, Margaret Pogue; great-grandfather, Charles Coates; numerous aunts and uncles; cousins-best friends, Zane, Kadyn, Ethan, Addison, Pierson, Hunter, Lilly and Abigail.

Funeral services will be at Noon on Wednesday, July 31, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway and John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

