Retha McGeorge, 82, of Brooks, died on Aug. 21, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Phoebe Gent Combs; son, Tommy Freeman; grandson, Jeremy Blu Freeman; and siblings, Sam Combs and Beulah Frances.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Danny McGeorge; son, Michael Freeman; stepdaughters, Robin (Joe) McMillen and Rebecca (Patrick) Tierno; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; daughters-in-law, Connie Freeman and Robin Freeman; siblings, Opal Gibson, Olvin (Donna0 Combs and Millie Ann (Harold) Young.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.



