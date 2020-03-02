Reva Mae Ray, 79, of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Mrs. Ray was born in Letcher County, Ky., on Nov. 23, 1940, to the late Howard and Allie Caudill.

Among those who preceded her in death are her husband, Sherman Ray; parents, Howard and Allie Caudill; sister, Faye Breeding; and brother,. Billy Ray Caudill.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Michael) Streible; grandchildren, Natalie Ray and Joshua Streible; great-granddaughter, Jasmine Ray; step-granddaughter, Lacy Snyder; siblings, Everett Caudill, Mary Grace Sluder, Nannie Belle Sesco and Ruby York; and a host of other dear family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. and after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Expressions of sympathy may go to Hosparus.

