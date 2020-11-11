1/
Reva McCubbins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reva McCubbins,78, of Boston, Ky., died on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, George and Ola Minyard; two sisters, Shirley Minyard and Linda Emerson; and three brothers, Ronald Minyard, Junior Minyard and Donnie Minyard.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Pat McCubbins; sister, Betty Lawson; daughters, Dina (Larry) Lambdin and Kelly Riggs; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at Lebanon Junction Church of God of Prophecy with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and after 9 a.m. on Friday at the church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Visitation
09:00 AM
Lebanon Junction Church of God of Prophecy
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral
11:00 AM
Lebanon Junction Church of God of Prophecy
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved