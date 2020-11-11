Reva McCubbins,78, of Boston, Ky., died on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, George and Ola Minyard; two sisters, Shirley Minyard and Linda Emerson; and three brothers, Ronald Minyard, Junior Minyard and Donnie Minyard.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Pat McCubbins; sister, Betty Lawson; daughters, Dina (Larry) Lambdin and Kelly Riggs; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at Lebanon Junction Church of God of Prophecy with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and after 9 a.m. on Friday at the church.



