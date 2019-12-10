Revia Russell, 96, of Mount Washington, died on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Russell.
She is survived by five daughters, Jackie Brock, Kathy Saylor, Sherry Rodgers, Tasha Russell and Drema McNail; two sons, George 'Rick' and Joey Russell; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at Mount Washington Church of God, 172 Boxwood Run, Mount Washington, with burial in Mount Washington Cemetery. Visitation from Noon until 8 p.m. on Thursday and after 10 a.m. on Friday, all at the church. McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on Dec. 16, 2019