Rex Allen Ice, 36, of Lebanon Junction, died on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Ra-Nae Etherton Ice; a brother, Leslie Ray Etherton; his grandparents, C.L. and Joan Ice and Wilma Etherton; and a niece, Skylar Etherton.
He is survived by his father, Leonard Ice; brothers, Chris (Valarie) Etherton, Roy Gabe Ice and Randall (Sara) Ice; grandfather, Roy Etherton; and nieces and nephew, Ethan, Ellie and JuLee Ice and Lindsey Etherton.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, at Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Kappel Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 20, 2019