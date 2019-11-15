Rex Allen Saul, 66, of Shepherdsville, died on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Virginia Saul; brothers, Andrew Jackson Saul Jr. and Larry Eric Saul.
He is survived by his sons, Clinton Allen (Kelly) Saul and Jesse Dalton Saul; daughters, Lesha Allen and Virginia 'Jenny Lynn' (Chicky) Belcher; brothers, William Lee (Sharon) Saul and Chuck Logan (Vicki) Saul; friend, Loretta Bratcher; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Beckman Street in Shepherdsville. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Nov. 18, 2019