Rhonda Hoagland, 72, of Campbellsville, formerly of Shepherdsville, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Sr. and Laura Hoagland.

She is survived by her brother, Fred (Terry) Hoagland Jr.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Friday, June 12, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Vine Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday.



