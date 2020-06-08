Rhonda Hoagland
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rhonda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rhonda Hoagland, 72, of Campbellsville, formerly of Shepherdsville, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Sr. and Laura Hoagland.
She is survived by her brother, Fred (Terry) Hoagland Jr.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Friday, June 12, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Vine Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved