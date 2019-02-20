Richard A. Eschman, 74, of Mount Eden, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, surrounded by family.
The native of Louisville graduated from Shawnee High School. He worked for Brown-Williamson for 17 years and was then president of Piccola Manufacturing for 32 years in Shepherdsville. He also attended the University of Louisville Speed School, was a member of Southeast Christian Church and a former member of their Master Men's Choir.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Marion Eschman; and a brother, Kenny Eschman.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Wanda Mullins Eschman; daughter, Beth (Derek) Martin; sons, Brad (Ladonna) Eschman and Brian (Paula) Eschman; brothers, Terry (Anavelle) Eschman and Steve (Rita) Eschman; grandchildren, Brianna (Cody) Vincent, Marissa Eschman, Brent Matheny, Brandon Eschman and Logan Eschman; great-grandson, Cayden Vincent; all the employees at Piccola Manufacturing he thought of as family; and his beloved dog, BoBo.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Schmid Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial to follow in the Mount Washington Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and 1-8 p.m. on Friday.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America.
Online condolences at www.schmidfh.com
Schmid Funeral Home, LLC
9500 Hwy 44 East
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-7084
Published in The Pioneer News on Feb. 25, 2019