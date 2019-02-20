Obituary Guest Book View Sign



The native of Louisville graduated from Shawnee High School. He worked for Brown-Williamson for 17 years and was then president of Piccola Manufacturing for 32 years in Shepherdsville. He also attended the University of Louisville Speed School, was a member of Southeast Christian Church and a former member of their Master Men's Choir.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Marion Eschman; and a brother, Kenny Eschman.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Wanda Mullins Eschman; daughter, Beth (Derek) Martin; sons, Brad (Ladonna) Eschman and Brian (Paula) Eschman; brothers, Terry (Anavelle) Eschman and Steve (Rita) Eschman; grandchildren, Brianna (Cody) Vincent, Marissa Eschman, Brent Matheny, Brandon Eschman and Logan Eschman; great-grandson, Cayden Vincent; all the employees at Piccola Manufacturing he thought of as family; and his beloved dog, BoBo.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Schmid Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial to follow in the Mount Washington Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and 1-8 p.m. on Friday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America.

Online condolences at

Richard A. Eschman, 74, of Mount Eden, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, surrounded by family.The native of Louisville graduated from Shawnee High School. He worked for Brown-Williamson for 17 years and was then president of Piccola Manufacturing for 32 years in Shepherdsville. He also attended the University of Louisville Speed School, was a member of Southeast Christian Church and a former member of their Master Men's Choir.He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Marion Eschman; and a brother, Kenny Eschman.He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Wanda Mullins Eschman; daughter, Beth (Derek) Martin; sons, Brad (Ladonna) Eschman and Brian (Paula) Eschman; brothers, Terry (Anavelle) Eschman and Steve (Rita) Eschman; grandchildren, Brianna (Cody) Vincent, Marissa Eschman, Brent Matheny, Brandon Eschman and Logan Eschman; great-grandson, Cayden Vincent; all the employees at Piccola Manufacturing he thought of as family; and his beloved dog, BoBo.Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Schmid Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial to follow in the Mount Washington Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and 1-8 p.m. on Friday.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America.Online condolences at www.schmidfh.com Funeral Home Schmid Funeral Home, LLC

9500 Hwy 44 East

Mt. Washington , KY 40047

(502) 538-7084 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Pioneer News on Feb. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Pioneer News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close