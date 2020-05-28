Richard C. 'R.C.' Fields, 86, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

He was born on Aug. 27, 1933, in Lincoln County, Ky. He was a well-known bluegrass gospel singer and a member of the Knopp Avenue Holy Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cebra and Callie Fields; wife, Lella Fields; sister, Ida Fields; four brothers, Roy, J.B., Pearl and Albert Fields; and two grandsons, Randy and Greg Cannon.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Randall (Tammy) Fields; three grandchildren, Krystal (Tim) Stillwell, Jannah (Todd) Bodenheimer and Joshua (Ariel) Perkins; eight great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 1, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway and John Harper Road. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday, May 31, from 1-8 p.m. and after 10 a.m. on Monday.

