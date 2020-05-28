Richard C. "R.C." Fields

Richard C. 'R.C.' Fields, 86, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 27, 1933, in Lincoln County, Ky. He was a well-known bluegrass gospel singer and a member of the Knopp Avenue Holy Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cebra and Callie Fields; wife, Lella Fields; sister, Ida Fields; four brothers, Roy, J.B., Pearl and Albert Fields; and two grandsons, Randy and Greg Cannon.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Randall (Tammy) Fields; three grandchildren, Krystal (Tim) Stillwell, Jannah (Todd) Bodenheimer and Joshua (Ariel) Perkins; eight great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 1, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway and John Harper Road. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday, May 31, from 1-8 p.m. and after 10 a.m. on Monday.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 1, 2020
