Richard C. "R.C." Fields
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard C. 'R.C.' Fields, 86, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 27, 1933, in Lincoln County, Ky. He was a well-known bluegrass gospel singer and a member of the Knopp Avenue Holy Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cebra and Callie Fields; wife, Lella Fields; sister, Ida Fields; four brothers, Roy, J.B., Pearl and Albert Fields; and two grandsons, Randy and Greg Cannon.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Randall (Tammy) Fields; three grandchildren, Krystal (Tim) Stillwell, Jannah (Todd) Bodenheimer and Joshua (Ariel) Perkins; eight great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 1, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway and John Harper Road. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday, May 31, from 1-8 p.m. and after 10 a.m. on Monday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from May 28 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved