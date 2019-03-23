Obituary

Richard J. Terry, 82, of Mount Washington, formerly of Hillview, died on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Born in Decatur. Ala., on Aug. 12, 1936, to the late Arthur and Birda Terry, he retired from General Electric after 40 years of service. He also attended Little Flock Baptist Church and served in the U.S. Army. He was a Master Mason and a charter member of Zoneton Lodge 964.

Richard was involved in public service for over 30 years. He began in the Ô70s with a booster club at North Bullitt and that gave him the drive to become a city council member, then police commissioner and then mayor of the city of Hillview. In Kentucky, he made history with a write-in ballot victory for mayor.

He was very involved and loved by his community and his many gifts and talents were gladly shared with them. He started Operation Santa, a great passion of his. He diligently served the disabled and worked with Options Unlimited. The Home of the Innocents is also included in the organizations he served.

He dearly loved life, his family and laughter.

Among those who preceded him in death are his grandson, Brandon 'BG' Guarnera; and 12 siblings.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Wilda Terry; children, Thomas V. (Donna) Terry, DeLane (Terry) Beard and Theresa (Dave) Guarnera; grandchildren, Terrane, Ryan, Josh, Ashley, Matthew, Adrian, Justin and Allie; a host of great-grandchildren; his canine companion, Maggie; and many other dear family and friends, especially Stevie.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 25, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday and after 9 a.m. on Monday.

Expressions of sympathy may go to Hillview Operation Santa. A celebration of life will follow the funeral service at the Hillview Government Center at 283 Crestwood Lane in Hillview.

Funeral Home Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home

4895 North Preston Highway

Shepherdsville , KY 40165

Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 27, 2019

