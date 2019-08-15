Richard Neal Mumford, 39, of Big Clifty, Ky., passed away tragically in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
He was a Christian by faith. A retired Army veteran serving in the Iraq War. He was born and raised in Portland as a child and spent 20 years as a Bullitt County resident. He enjoyed riding his Harley and time with his family.
Richard is survived by his wife, Robin Mumford; parents, James Mullikin and Angela Mumford of Big Clifty; his children, Damon and Jordan Mumford; siblings, Charles (Melissa) Mullikin, Elizabeth (Brian Ogle) Schoenhoff and Anthony Schoenhoff; grandparents, Dennis Sr. and Carol Mumford of Hardinsburg, Ky., and grandmother, Mary Fields of Louisville; his uncle, Dennis Mumford Jr.; aunt Carol Mumford of Meade County; along with many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on South Preston Highway in Shepherdsville. Visitation will be after 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Burial will be at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com
Published in The Pioneer News on Aug. 19, 2019