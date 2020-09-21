Richard Vernon Easley Jr., 76, died on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

She was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret 'Marge' Easley; his parents, Richard V. and Julia Ellingsworth Easley Sr.; and a sister, Doris J. Spies.

He is survived by a son, Richard V. (Wende) Easley III; two daughters, Kimberly (James) Lentz and Stacey (Ron) King; a sister, Judy Kwoka; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandbabies on the way.

Funeral services will be private with burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington was in charge of arrangements.



