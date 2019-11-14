Richard Wayne Stovall Jr.

Obituary
Richard Wayne Stovall Jr., 37, of Shepherdsville, passed away suddenly on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
He was a Louisville Cardinal and Dallas Cowboy fan. A devoted father to his son that he loved playing baseball with. He never met a stranger and always put his family and friends first.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Wayne Stovall Sr.; his grandfather, Thomas Stovall; and a cousin, Shelly Thompson.
Richie is survived by his mother, Peggie (Sam) Tinnell of Mount Washington; his step-parents, Billy and Leanna Nemeth of Elizabethtown; his son, Richard Wayne Stovall III; his siblings, Jennifer Stovall of Shepherdsville and Kimberly Nemeth of Louisville; step-sister, Brittany Nemeth; grandparents, Sylvia McMullen of Shepherdsville and Allene Stovall of Shepherdsville; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on South Preston Highway in Shepherdsville with Bro. Mark Veatch officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday. Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com
Published in The Pioneer News on Nov. 18, 2019
Shepherdsville, KY   (502) 543-6881
