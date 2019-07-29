Rickey Jones, 61, of Fairdale, died on Friday, July 26, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tollie and Verda (Minton) Jones; and brother, Smokey Jones.
He is survived by his daughters, Samantha Goldsmith and Brittney Goldsmith; grandsons, Damian and Donovan Basham; granddaughter, Alexia Perez; brothers, Forrest (Linda) Jones, Herschel Jones, Tommy (Brenda) Jones and Dallas (Charlotte) Jones; and sister, Roxanne Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at Hardy-Close Funeral home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville. Burial will be on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. in Mount Holly Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
