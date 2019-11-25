Ricky Robinson, 37, of Shepherdsville, died on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Lynn Robinson; brother, Chad Robinson; sisters, Alysa Robinson and Katie Webb; daughter, Alexis Rich.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on 285 S. Buckman Street in Shepherdsville. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Park at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Dec. 2, 2019