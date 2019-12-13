Ricky ÔHog Head' Vittitow, 60, of Shepherdsville, died on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Evelyn Vittitow; and a sister, Mary Bell Vittitow.
He is survived by his daughters, Catrisha Vittitow, Christina Vittitow and Evie Vittitow; son, Ray Vittitow; three grandchildren; brothers, Terry and J.R. Vittitow; sister, Sherry Miller; and the love of his life for 27 years, Dawn Young.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. Cremation was chosen. Visitation after 4 p.m. on Sunday.
