Rita Ann Jackson Neal, 71, of Lebanon Junction, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her home with her family and friends by her side.
She was a member of Clermont Baptist Church, the Bullitt County Rod and Gun Club, the Lebanon Junction Order of the Eastern Star and a member of The Hens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert 'Bob' Neal; parents, Robert and Hilda Anderson; brother, Randall Jackson; and sister, Sandra Johnson.
She is survived by two daughters, Anita (Craig) Pence Stump and Annette (Barry) Pence Glastetter; son, Brian (Cheryl) Neal; brother, Roger Anderson; two sisters, Nona Wimsatt and Phyllis Corbin; 12 grandchildren, Haley, Megan, Erica, Kyla, Amber, Elijah, Anna, Monica, Emma, Michael, Emily, and Connor; and four great-grandchildren, Cooper, Nate, Millie and Brielle.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with the Rev. Calvin Johnson officiating. Visitation will be after 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Online condolences or to light a candle of remembrance visit www.trowbridgefh.com
Published in The Pioneer News on June 19, 2019