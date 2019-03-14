Robbin Renee Lenz Caudill, 56, of Shepherdsville, died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter, Rachel Kaelin; son, Joseph (Amanda Blair) Lenz; mother, Martha Keith; four granddaughters; two grandsons; sister, Teresa Giles.
A memorial visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Beckman Street in Shepherdsville.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 18, 2019