Robert 'Bob' Brown, 84, of Shepherdsville, died on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Donnie Brown and Ronnie Brown.
He is survived by his wife of over 17 years, Mellody Brown; children, Kim (Alexis) Roman, Lisa Leal, Amanda (Mike) Brewer, Timothy White, Charlie (Lisa) Reichmuth and Melissa Hubbard; sister, Shirley (Henry) McClain; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 5, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on South Preston Highway in Shepherdsville. Burial will be in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday.
Published in The Pioneer News on July 8, 2019