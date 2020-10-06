Robert E. Martin, 76, of Shepherdsville, died on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Jackson Martin; parents, Robert L. Martin and Edith (Shepherd) Martin; brother, Charles Martin; sister, Doris Johnson; and great-grandson, Nathaniel Hunter.

He is survived by his daughters, Sherry (Mike) Hunter and Teresa (Andy) Hook; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, 'Check' Martin, Delbert (Gail) Martin and Kenny (Hellena) Martin; and sister, Cindy (Darrell) P'Pool.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Mount Eden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 10 a.m. on Thursday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store