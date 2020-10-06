1/
Robert E. Martin
Robert E. Martin, 76, of Shepherdsville, died on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Jackson Martin; parents, Robert L. Martin and Edith (Shepherd) Martin; brother, Charles Martin; sister, Doris Johnson; and great-grandson, Nathaniel Hunter.
He is survived by his daughters, Sherry (Mike) Hunter and Teresa (Andy) Hook; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, 'Check' Martin, Delbert (Gail) Martin and Kenny (Hellena) Martin; and sister, Cindy (Darrell) P'Pool.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Mount Eden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
