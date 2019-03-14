Robert K. Spann, 67, of New Harmony, Ind., born on March 12, 1951, to James Lloyd and Marion (Jones) Spann in Gander, Newfoundland, Canada, passed away on March 10, 2019, at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Ind.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert K. Spann.
Surviving are his wife, Donna Gunn Spann of New Harmony; five children, Erica Howell of Atlanta, Robert L. Spann of Olathe, Kans., Tammy Anderson McClure of Dearing, Ga., Carol Elizabeth Ursy of Dearing, Ga., and April Marie Padgett of Keysville, Ga.; two brothers, Jim Spann of New Harmony and Lloyd Spann of Canton, Ga.; and a sister, Debbie Skaggs of Shepherdsville.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 22, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in New Harmony. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. until service time.
Werry Funeral Home in New Harmony is assisting the family with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: www.werryfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 18, 2019