Robert 'Bob' Stuart Hemmer, 85, of Shepherdsville, died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Elsie Herdt Hemmer; a brother, Russell Hemmer; sister, Rita Collins; and granddaughter, Susan Hemmer.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Florence 'Flo' (Price) Hemmer; children, Barbara Gillespie, Ronald Hemmer, Karen Hemmer, Judy (Kevin) Crafton and Cheryl (Brent Skidmore) Hemmer; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Howard and Jeanne (Tony) Drexler.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 18, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with burial in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway.
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 18, 2019