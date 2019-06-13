Robert Wayne 'Bear' Maraman, 62, of Louisville, died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at SS. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Gladys LaFollette Maraman; sisters, Lois Hines and Nancy Woodham; and a grandson, Ethan Maraman.
He is survived by his two sons, Wesley Robert (Melissa) Maraman and Isaiah Wade Maraman; brother, Ozzie (Becky) Maraman; two grandsons; and his former wife and mother of their sons, Tammy King.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 14, at Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 17, 2019