Roberta Mae Mills, 85, of Shepherdsville, died on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Louis Mills; parents, James William and Annie Mae (Taylor) Worner; daughter, Mary (Connie) Constance Crutcher; son, Richard Daniel Mills; grandson, Miles Hendrick; and 11 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her sons, Anthony (Tony) (Linda) Mills, William (Florinda) Mills Jr.; daughters, Theresa )(David) Hinton, Cecilia (Howard) Kaler, Rebecca Hendrick and Amelia Brosick; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Shepherdsville with burial in Hebron Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville.
Published in The Pioneer News on Aug. 14, 2019