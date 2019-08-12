Roberta Mae Mills

Service Information
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-955-6304
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
Shepherdsville, KY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Roberta Mae Mills, 85, of Shepherdsville, died on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Louis Mills; parents, James William and Annie Mae (Taylor) Worner; daughter, Mary (Connie) Constance Crutcher; son, Richard Daniel Mills; grandson, Miles Hendrick; and 11 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her sons, Anthony (Tony) (Linda) Mills, William (Florinda) Mills Jr.; daughters, Theresa )(David) Hinton, Cecilia (Howard) Kaler, Rebecca Hendrick and Amelia Brosick; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Shepherdsville with burial in Hebron Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville.
Published in The Pioneer News on Aug. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.