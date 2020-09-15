1/
Robyn A. Crigler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robyn A. Crigler, 65, died on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Cornelia Adams.
She is survived by her husband, Harry Crigler; children, Scott (Kim) Crigler and Dana (Derrick) Arnold; brothers, Richard Adams and Scott Adams; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 543-6881
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved