Robyn A. Crigler, 65, died on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Cornelia Adams.

She is survived by her husband, Harry Crigler; children, Scott (Kim) Crigler and Dana (Derrick) Arnold; brothers, Richard Adams and Scott Adams; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday.



